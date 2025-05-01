An engineering force that was operating in the Morag Corridor, between Rafah and Khan Yunis, returned to Israeli territory and accidentally left a soldier alone in Gaza for about an hour.

The soldier from the Yahalom unit later joined a Golani force in the area and repeatedly shouted "IDF" at the soldiers so that they wouldn't shoot him.

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed the details and said: "On Tuesday, an IDF force operating in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Israel, left the Gaza Strip after the end of operational activity. Upon their return to Israel, an IDF soldier was left alone in Gaza for about 40 minutes.

The soldier arrived at an area where other IDF forces were staying and joined them. This is a serious incident that is under investigation and from which lessons will be drawn," the response said.