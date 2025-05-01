Twenty-three members of the US Congress, from both parties, led by US Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Don Bacon (R-NE), sent Wikimedia CEO Maryana Iskander a letter seeking answers on how the online encyclopedia will enforce its own rules, curb editor bias, and prevent antisemitism and pro-terrorist content from infiltrating Wikipedia pages.

The drafters of the letter noted that despite its free, community-sourced platform, Wikipedia’s influence is immeasurable. Millions of internet readers read its reference material, and search engines and Artificial Intelligence language models draw on its articles.

The letter follows recent ADL research that found widespread antisemitic and anti-Israel bias on its pages, across multiple languages, especially on content related to Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as an apparent coordinated promotion of pro-Hamas propaganda.

“Evidence points to a startling lack of enforcement of Wikipedia’s most basic rules and editorial safeguards. Given the immense influence that Wikipedia articles have over our online and real-life global conversations, far more editorial responsibility and transparency are needed, immediately,” said Wasserman Schultz. “My hope is that our bipartisan questions and concerns can curb a suspected coordinated campaign to manipulate Wikipedia content that drives antisemitic content and biases.”

“Antisemitism and anti-Israel views have increased on Wikipedia due to their lack of enforcing their own rules and standards, and they need to take steps immediately to fix the problem,” said Bacon. “Wikipedia has such a broad reach, and people take what is posted there as 100 percent truth, when it always isn’t. I’m glad to join Rep. Wasserman Schultz on this bipartisan letter, in the hopes we can get Wikimedia to fix this.”

"Earlier this year, research from the ADL Center for Technology and Society raised immense concerns regarding antisemitism, anti-Israel bias, and abuse of Wikipedia by coordinated actors," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO & National Director. "The majority of Wikipedia users assume the material on the platform is reliable. The reality is millions are being exposed to dangerous misinformation on contentious topics. I deeply appreciate Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz and Congressman Bacon for leading this crucial bipartisan effort, demanding answers from Wikimedia on how they are enforcing their own rules and pushing for greater transparency and accountability."