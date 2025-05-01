Dear people of the world,

I am consumed by profound concern regarding the calamitous fires ravaging Israel. The recent catastrophic wildfires in California, which killed at least 30 people, rendered numerous individuals homeless and occasioned substantial property damage, serve as a poignant reminder of the perils of unbridled infernos. A profoundly resonant blog by Danielle Renov (@peaslovencarrots on Instagram) struck a chord with me. She referenced King Solomon's wisdom while demonstrating the profound relationship between a people and their ancestral homeland.

The ancient biblical narrative tells of two women vying for custody of the same infant and King Solomon's ingenious proposal to bisect the child. This resulted in the authentic mother's willingness to relinquish her claim in order to preserve the baby's life. This famed tale of selfless devotion underscores an enduring truth: those who profoundly cherish something will protect it often at any cost.

In stark contradistinction, recent events in Israel starkly illustrate the dire repercussions of a lack of connection to the land. Certain Palestinian Arab elements called for arson attacks on Israeli land during Israel's Independence Day celebrations. Coinciding with a torrid heatwave and strong winds, the fires fueled uncontrollable blazes, necessitating evacuations and cancellations of festive events. A Hamas-affiliated channel even exhorted individuals to set fire to forests proximate to settlements, demonstrating broader incitements to violence.

The juxtaposition of King Solomon's wisdom with these events underscores the paramount importance of preserving the land and fostering a profound sense of stewardship and responsibility towards it. Given the protracted and complex history of conflict and violence in the region, including the horrific events of October 7th and the taking of hostages, it is essential to approach the issues surrounding Israel's heritage and ownership with nuance and sensitivity.

The Jewish people have a deep and abiding connection to Israel, rooted in millennia of history, tradition, and cultural heritage. As the "authentic" proprietors of the Holy Land, every inch of the State of Israel is sacred, and every inch of land that is burned and destroyed is a tragedy for Jews everywhere. The intrinsic bond between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel is undeniable. And it is an incontrovertible truth that Israel's heritage is, indeed, the Jewish people's heritage.

Rabbi David Katz - is the Executive Director of Israel Heritage Foundation New York.