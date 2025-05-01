אגם ברגר ודודו פישר על הבמה לע"מ

During the broadcast of the torchlighting ceremony on Wednesday evening, a particularly moving moment was recorded when Agam Berger, who was released from captivity, played an ancient violin and accompanied singer Dudu Fisher.

The torchlighting ceremony marked the opening of the 77th Independence Day celebrations for the State of Israel.

The traditional torchlighting ceremony at Mount Herzl was canceled due to harsh weather conditions. Instead, a pre-recorded dress rehearsal was broadcast, featuring performances by artists and torchlighters.

This year, the event was held under the theme "Bridges of Hope" and included musical performances, dance segments, light and sound displays, and innovative technology.