A siren warning of possible terrorist infiltration was triggered on Wednesday evening in the town of Adam (Geva Binyamin) in the Binyamin Regional Council after a breach was detected in the security fence.

A message distributed to residents by the council said, "Due to a breach found in the fence, an alert has been activated regarding a possible terrorist infiltration. Please remain locked in your homes at this stage and avoid going outside."

The local emergency response team was immediately deployed upon receiving the alert, while IDF troops are en route to the town to conduct searches to locate suspects.

Security forces are asking the public to follow instructions and refrain from non-essential movement until further notice.