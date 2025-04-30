Tonight was supposed to be a celebration.

Yom Ha’atzmaut. Independence Day.

A night of flags and fireworks. Music, laughter, and families filling the streets.

Instead, Israel is burning.

Literally.

From the hills outside Jerusalem to communities up north, raging fires have forced evacuations, shut down highways, and turned our skies to ash. Some are natural. Others? Intentional. A wave of arson, stoked by terror. A coordinated attempt to disrupt, to destabilize, to destroy.

They didn’t just want to burn our trees.

They wanted to burn our spirit.

But here’s the thing they’ll never understand:

You can cancel the concerts.

You can smother the fireworks.

You can even shut down the road to Jerusalem.

But you will never cancel Israel.

Not the land.

Not the people.

Not the dream we’ve rebuilt — from exile, from ashes, from nothing.

Because our independence was never dependent on perfect conditions.

It wasn’t handed to us with open arms.

It was fought for. Bled for. Died for.

And tonight, as we step from remembrance to resilience, we remember who we are:

A nation that walks through fire — and still sings.

So yes, this year is different.

The flags may wave a little lower. The celebrations may be quieter. But don’t mistake quiet for weakness.

We are very much alive.

And we are not going anywhere.

Happy Independence Day, Israel.

Even without fireworks, you shine.