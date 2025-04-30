Conservative Jewish commentator David Horowitz has passed away, the David Horowitz Freedom Center announced. He was 86.

"On behalf of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, we are very saddened to announce the passing of the Center’s founder, David Horowitz. After a lengthy battle with cancer, David passed yesterday at the age of 86," the center wrote on X.

Horowitz was born in 1939 to Jewish high school teachers in Queens. He was a Marxist in his youth before rejecting the radical left and moving to the political right in the 1980s.

In 1996, Horowitz detailed his political evolution in his memoir, 'Radical Son: A Generational Odyssey.'

In 1998, he founded the David Horowitz Freedom Center together with David Collier. He also edited the center's online journal, FrontPage Magazine.

A prolific writer, Horowitz wrote numerous books on political issues over the course of his career.

Horowitz is survived by his wife April Mullvain, his sons Benjamin and Jonathan and his daughter Anne. His oldest daughter, Sarah Rose, died in 2008.