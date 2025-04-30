Adi, the mother of Sergeant first class (res.) Idan Kenan, who fell in battle in Gaza in November, 2024, came on Wednesday to the military cemetery in Kiryat Shaul to mark her first Yom Hazikaron (Remembrance Day for the Fallen Soldiers of the Wars of Israel and Victims of Actions of Terrorism) as a bereaved mother.

She told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that she draws her strength to keep going from her mother and asked to read a letter that Idan had sent her before he was killed.

“Grandma, I don't know if you heard, but there was an attack in our area. There's a dead soldier from the battalion. I didn't get to know him, but I feel like he was a brother of mine. He was killed for our country and we all know that that's part of our job and we are happy to be there doing this instead of the civilians. No matter what happens – I always love you the most in the world – and I know what I'm doing and where I am.”

“This is the path I have chosen and this is the path I believe every man in our country should choose. We are the people of eternity and unfortunately this eternity will always come with hatred and blood. If our Father in Heaven decided that someone should die for our country – that's the greatest merit in the world. I love you and we will never be apart - this is true for both you and Mom."