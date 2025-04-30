The siren's wail in honor of Yom Hazikaron pierced through Israel today. But for Chagit and 85 other women whose husbands were killed in the battle, this national moment of grief is a sliver of their daily reality.

"The siren just sounded across Israel. As I stood frozen with my children, I felt Natan's absence like physical pain," Chagit shared. Chagit's husband Natan was killed in a drone attack six months ago, leaving her to raise three children alone.

Beyond emotional devastation, these families face immediate practical challenges – mounting expenses with single incomes, children who need extra support, and homes that need maintaining.

"The questions without answers. The struggle to keep our homes and hearts from collapsing," Chagit explains.

Shomrei Yisroel's widows' fund aims to raise $154,000 to provide essential needs, psychological therapy, and children's activities for these 86 families.

"Your donation isn't just money," says Chagit. "It's someone saying 'we remember, we see you, we won't leave you behind.'"



