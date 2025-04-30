The State Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment to the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday against Jerusalem residents Hasam A'jalin (34) and his brother-in-law Malik Abdullah (20) after they made contact with members of the Islamic State and worked to join the terror organization.

The Prosecutor's Office asked the court to hold the two in custody until the legal process against them concludes.

Their interrogation by the police found that the suspects supported the Islamic State and had lately intended to join the terror organization's ranks overseas. To do so, the two contacted Islamic State representatives overseas and traveled to Turkey and Jordan, intending to reach a country in Africa.

At a certain point, they changed their minds, and on the way back to Israel, the plan was discovered. With the direction of the Shin Bet (ISA), the suspects were arrested by Jerusalem District Police Central Unit detectives after they returned to Israel.

Following their arrest, the suspects were taken for interrogation at the Jerusalem District Police Central Unit offices.