A news website affiliated with the Hamas terror organization condemned the Memorial Day and Independence Day ceremonies at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, and called them "a desecration of the holy al-Ibrahimi Sanctuary" - the Muslim name for the holy site.

According to the report, "Occupation forces and groups of extremist settlers waved Israeli flags on the roof of the holy al-Ibrahimi Sanctuary and in its surroundings in the city of Hebron." The report describes the act as an attempt to "demonstrate sovereignty and harm the sanctity of the site."

According to the website, the act is an "outright violation of the site's sanctity, a provocation of Muslim sensitivities, and a new aggression that joins a list of ongoing violations of the Islamic holy places." It also claimed that it is "a deliberate attempt to dictate Jewish presence at the site with top religious importance for the Muslims."

The article ends with a rhetorical question: "Will the conscience of the Muslims react when the holy sites are desecrated?"

Hamas members have described the memorial ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem as "the infiltration of settlers into the al-Buraq Wall," the Muslim name for the Western Wall, and saw this as "a symbol of the occupation of the al-Aqsa Mosque."