שגיא דקל חן בביצוע מרגש בליווי עידן רייכל קשת 12

Hostage survivor Sagui Dekel Chen and singer Idan Raichel took to the stage together on Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror) for a particularly moving performance, singing the song "Children of Life" together.

The performance featured singers Osher Cohen, Gali Atari, Hatikva 6, Yishai Ribo, Eden Golan, Eden Hasson, Marina Maximilian, Narkiss, Rita, and others, and the ceremony was hosted by Lior Ashkenazi.