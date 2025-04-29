The Foreign Ministry announced that an Israeli citizen has been missing for two weeks on Phuket Island in Thailand.

The Israeli Consul General in Bangkok left the capital on Tuesday for Phuket to assist in the search efforts.

The Foreign Ministry stated: "The Israelis in Distress Overseas Department and the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok are dealing with a case of a missing Israeli in Phuket together with local authorities. We are in contact with his family and hope that he will be found healthy and safe soon."