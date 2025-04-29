Among the honorees this year to be presented with Israel’s President’s Award of Excellence on Independence Day this year is ‘A’, a 23-year-old soldier on the autism spectrum and a participant in Israel Elwyn’s Inclusion in Uniform Program.

‘A’ has been serving in the IDF since 2022 as a technical and logistical support soldier, involved with a wide variety of responsibilities in support of the ongoing war effort. Following October 7th, he volunteered to further increase his workload, asking his superiors for additional shifts and choosing to remain on base, even when his condition permitted him to return home.

“I’m so proud to serve in the army like everyone else. I love my role and know it’s important. It’s very moving to know that I succeeded and that I was chosen for the President’s Award on Independence Day,” he shared.

David Marcu, President of Israel Elwyn which established the Inclusion in Uniform Program to pave the way for young people with a varying disabilities to meaningfully serve in the IDF congratulated ‘A’ saying, “This young soldier is a remarkable example of the human spirit’s ability to overcome barriers and proof that disability should never prevent people from achieving their dreams and fully participate in and contribute to society. Particularly during these challenging days for the people of Israel, the contribution of each and every individual to the war effort and the defense of our beloved country is something that should be warmly saluted.”

A's commanding officer added: “'A' is an outstanding soldier who doesn’t let his disability define him—he defines his own path. He’s diligent, capable, and professional. He’s an integral part of our team, working as an equal among equals. He is highly respected by his commanders and peers and serves as a daily inspiration. He insists on being treated like every other soldier—and rightly so.”

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, the IDF, and the Bnai Zion Foundation, Israel Elwyn’s Inclusion in Uniform program opens doors for people with disabilities, offering them equal opportunities to contribute meaningfully to Israeli society and serve in the IDF.