The IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) confirmed on Tuesday that last Thursday, in Gaza City, the IDF and ISA eliminated Ali Naddal Husni Sarfiti, a terrorist in the Palestinian Popular Front terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Sarfiti served a consecutive sentence in Israel between the years of 2002 and 2015 for conducting terrorist activity for the Palestinian Popular Front terrorist organization, providing military training, and planning a suicide bombing attack in Israel.

After his release, he has operated in recent years to carry out terrorist attacks in Israeli territory. Investigations revealed that he maintained contact with terrorists in Judea and Samaria and transferred millions of shekels in terror funds to support the establishment of terrorist infrastructure and the execution of terror attacks.

Additionally, in other IDF and ISA strikes, the following terrorists were eliminated:

Saʿid Abu Hasnan, a Hamas Nukbha terrorist in the Deir Al Balah Brigade who infiltrated and took part in the massacre in Kissufim on October 7th.

Mustafa al-Mutawwak, an operations officer in Hamas' Jabalia Brigade who directed terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated.