On October 7th, 2023, Dina Fahimi lost three members of her family within minutes during the massive rocket attack before the terrorists invaded Israel. A rocket that struck the middle of Dina's Netivot home killed her husband, Refael, her son-in-law Netanel Maskalchi, and her grandson, Refael Meir.

In an interview with Channel 14, she recounted the difficult moments. "On Saturday, Simchat Torah, a missile fell on the house. It was a crazy day of sirens and interceptions. My husband didn't feel well and stayed in the dining room when we entered the safe room. We left before ten minutes had passed (from the time the sirens sounded), and a missile fell on the house and destroyed our world.

"The Qassam (missile) fell on the dining room, and the entire house collapsed on us. There was total destruction. My daughter and I ran toward the dining room while screaming terrible screams, and we saw my grandson, who was a month away from his Bar Mitzvah, missing limbs. He was killed on the spot. We tried to help, but we saw my husband and son-in-law, and we couldn't help them. There were more sirens. They took us out of there."

Dina's loved ones were laid to rest amid continuous rocket barrages and chaos. "My son-in-law and husband were taken to the hospital without their identity being known. My husband was identified on Sunday, and after the fact, we learned that my son-in-law, whom we searched for for several days, survived until Wednesday. We buried my husband and grandson a few days apart, and after that, my son-in-law as well."

Fahimi asked to convey a message to the people of Israel. "I came here today to say that we are a special nation and we need to be united, to love each other, to help each other, to support everyone, and bring redemption closer."

Watch the full interview (in Hebrew):