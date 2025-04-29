The internal security apparatus of the Hamas terrorist organization announced the seizure of Israeli espionage equipment which it claimed had been planted in a displaced persons' camp in southern Gaza.

An officer in the internal security apparatus, known as "Al-Hares" (The Guardian), stated that Israeli intelligence disguised the espionage equipment as various objects to blend into the environment.

In an image attached to the announcement, a surveillance device disguised as a large rock-like object was shown. The officer estimated that Israeli intelligence is using drones to plant the espionage equipment.

The internal security apparatus called on Gaza residents to remain vigilant for suspicious objects in the vicinity of tents and homes and to immediately report any suspicious items.