Yarden Bibas, who was released from captivity but lost his wife and two sons to Hamas, published a personal, chilling message on Instagram in honor of the upcoming Independence Day.

Bibas wrote, "On Independence Day 76, I was in a tunnel. On Independence Day 77, there is still war and there are still hostages in captivity, only this time I am at home."

He also published a picture with a sign reading "I have no independence because they are still there" along with a call to share the phrase online.

He added, "This year I cannot celebrate my independence because I have brothers who are still in captivity, and my heart is still there with them. I will not be able to recover and will not rest until they return. Please let the phrase from our anthem 'to be a free nation in our land' be true for everyone."