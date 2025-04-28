Most of the Jewish public is unfamiliar with the World Zionist Congress, despite it being essentially "the parliament of the Jewish people." Since Theodor Herzl convened the first World Zionist Congress about 127 years ago, it has met every five years, bringing together delegates from around the world. In just a few days, on May 4, a significant opportunity will open for American Jews to influence the future of Zionist institutions — and Israeli policy.

"We're not asking American Jews to help us physically in the Land of Israel," explains MK Ohad Tal, who is leading the new party affiliated with the Religious Zionist movement. "We’re telling them: Come and influence the policies of the State of Israel from the Diaspora. You can’t vote for the Knesset, but through the Zionist Congress, you have a real opportunity as Jews to impact Israel’s direction."

The World Zionist Congress is composed of about 500 delegates: one-third appointed by Israel’s Knesset, one-third elected through voting in the United States, and one-third from the rest of the world. Every five years, Jews worldwide vote for their representatives, determining the leadership of four key national institutions: the World Zionist Organization, Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal), the Jewish National Fund (JNF-KKL), and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Only the Voters Make a Difference

"These are powerful institutions managing billions of shekels annually. They have enormous influence over government policy, the connection with Diaspora Jewry, the future of settlement in the Land of Israel, and supporting IDF soldiers and reservists," emphasizes Yehoshua Sherman, a director at the JNF. "Any Jew who wants to support Israel needs to understand: this is the real opportunity to make an impact."

Through these institutions, billions of dollars are funneled into educational, community, and settlement projects. The JNF, in particular, holds vast stretches of land across Israel. "It may sound distant, but it's actually as close as it gets," Sherman adds. "This isn’t symbolic voting. This is real power. Whoever controls these bodies controls the beating heart of practical Zionism."

MK Tal stresses the elections' importance: "For many years, the national institutions were dominated by left-wing parties and groups. Now there's a chance to shift the direction of these institutions."

The impact of these national bodies is felt in crucial decisions. For example, the JNF controls significant tracts of Israel’s land and sets land development policies. "They’re promoting post-nationalist agendas, signing environmental agreements that hinder settlement, and supporting organizations that blur Jewish identity," Sherman explains. "Their vision is clear: a version of Israel that doesn’t understand settlement, Judaism, or Zionism."

VISION: A New Voice for Zionism in the Diaspora

Running in this election is "VISION," the Religious Zionist slate for the Congress, aiming to bring Zionist discourse back to the centers of influence. The party urges American Jews to understand: if you want real impact, this is the way.

"The question is straightforward," says MK Tal. "Why should the average American Jew pay five dollars and vote? Because this is the only time they can directly influence Israeli policy - not in Knesset elections, not through lobbying - but directly."

Participating is easy: any Jew living in the U.S. can register, pay five dollars, and vote online. "This is the opportunity to make a difference," MK Tal emphasizes. "These are major and critical institutions - the parliament of the Jewish people. Now is the time to call your relatives in America, take five minutes, and vote."

"One of VISION’s key promises is to restore significant support for IDF soldiers and reservists," Tal continues. "Over the years, the JNF and other institutions assisted soldiers, but recently that support has eroded. We are committed to renewing and expanding it - including scholarships for discharged soldiers and reservists, aid for soldiers' families, and support for welfare projects for those in regular and reserve service."

The Apathy of Many, the Opportunity of a Few

The current situation worries many in the Religious Zionist and national camp: years of apathy among traditional and religious communities have left the Congress dominated by left-wing figures, and sometimes even by those opposing Israel’s identity as a Jewish state.

Following the October 7 attacks, a struggle erupted around the JNF’s decision to allocate security funding, initially only for northern and southern communities. It was only after pressure that aid was extended to settlements in Judea and Samaria under threat.

"After a lot of effort, we succeeded in including Judea and Samaria communities in the security aid program, with grants ranging from 100,000 to 160,000 shekels per community for fortifications against terrorism," Sherman recounts. "But this is just one example of the ongoing battle over the direction of these national institutions."

The influence extends into education and Jewish identity as well. "The Jewish Agency and the Zionist Organization send emissaries to Jewish communities worldwide and fund educational programs. The question is: what agenda will these emissaries promote, and which programs will the institutions support?" Sherman points out.

A New Challenge: "Brothers in Arms" Attempt to Take Over National Institutions

In recent months, a troubling trend has emerged: the "Brothers in Arms" organization, which has gained significant influence in Israel since October 7, is now making moves to take control of the national institutions.

"This shows they understand just how powerful these institutions are," Sherman says. "If 'Brothers in Arms' succeed in electing the heads of Zionist institutions, it will be another stronghold they use to interfere with Zionist activities in Israel."

MK Tal warns: "We are in the midst of a battle over Israel’s very identity. We see it on every front; in the judiciary, in the security establishment, in academia, in the media, in religious life, and now in the national institutions. If 'Brothers in Arms' controls the leadership of the Zionist institutions, there will be no Zionism."

A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

Voting is now open, offering American Jews a historic chance: to decide who sits at the decision-making table, not just out of commitment to Israel, but out of a desire to help shape its future.

"We’re not saying, 'Help us so we can help you in the Diaspora,'" Sherman says. "We’re saying: 'This is your opportunity to genuinely influence the future of the Jewish people. Come and shape the map of Israel’s land, identity, and education with us.' It’s not a favor - it’s a right."

The upcoming elections will determine the character of the national institutions for years to come. "We are in a battle for the soul of the State of Israel," concludes MK Tal. "This is not just about money, it’s about the Jewish and Zionist identity of Israel, and the future of the Israel-Diaspora connection."

"This is the time to act. Not tomorrow. Not next week - now," urges MK Tal. "Call your relatives in America today, send them the voting link, and explain: with five dollars and five minutes, they can influence decisions that will shape the future of settlement, support for IDF soldiers, Zionist education, and Jewish identity for years to come. This is not just another vote — this is the last chance to save the Zionist institutions from those seeking to change Israel’s character."

