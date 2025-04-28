A tribute to the fallen was held this morning (Monday) at the National Memorial Hall at Mount Herzl, in the presence of senior security officials of various organizations. The ceremony, which has been held for over twenty years, begins the events of Memorial Day for Israel's fallen.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir, Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, Mossad director David Barnea, ISA director Ronen Bar, Prison Service Commissioner Major General Kobi Yaakobi, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Major General Eyal Caspi, Deputy Director and Head of the Commemoration and Heritage Families Division of the Ministry of Defense Aryeh Moalem, Chairman of the 'Yad LeBanim' organization Eli Ben-Shem, and Chairwoman of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization Zehava Gross Meydan.

The purpose of the ceremony was to honor and commemorate the memory of the fallen of Israel's military operations. From the end of the ceremony until the beginning of Memorial Day, flags, flowers, and memorial candles will be placed on the graves of all the fallen.

Zamir said: "In this hall, surrounded by the names of the fallen engraved around us, we stand today, together, remembering together. Dear bereaved families, the spirit is still alive. This is the command left to us by your beloveds. A spirit of bravery, of love for the land, of dedication, of responsibility. The soldiers of the IDF and their commanders are committed to stand by you and support you in the mourning and grief that you experience. We are determined to continue the path of your loved ones, in light of the values of camaraderie, responsibility, dedication, and bravery."

"These occasions, which are between memory and resurrection, are days of introspection. In the midst of a complex and challenging period, where emotions run high, our duty in the IDF is to serve as a compass. To mark the way and to act continuously, tirelessly, and from a place of integrity, for the sake of unity, cohesion, and victory. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to be the army of the people; therein lies our strength. In times of storm, the IDF will serve as a stable anchor, a safe base, and a source of trust for all of us."

Commissioner Daniel Levi remarked: "In the Swords of Iron war, we again stood as a wall against our enemies. The Israel Police officers, together with all security forces and civilian emergency response teams, fought on different fronts, shoulder to shoulder, with determination and courage, protecting the citizens of the state with their bodies. 71 police officers fell in this war. 71 heroes, each of whom is a world of values, mission, and love for the land. Their names, like the names of all the fallen of Israel's military operations, join this hall and add another layer of dedication and sacrifice."

Aryeh Moalem concluded: "Here in the Hall of Remembrance, these names are not the names of the fallen; these sacred names are names of builders, builders of the land. Thanks to them, the foundations of what we call the State of Israel were laid. We do not gather only to mourn. We gather to commit. To commit to be worthy. To commit to live here - not just as a right - but as an obligation. To live in this land - with respect, responsibility, and unity. A memory once a year is not enough - a living presence of the fallen is required in the life of the nation, throughout the year."