In a moment that defied comprehension, a young family in Neve Yaakov was torn apart last week by an unthinkable tragedy. A couple, devoted parents of four children, were found murdered in their Neve Yaakov apartment

Neighbors speak of a warm, loving family - a mother who was always the first to help others, who just 20 minutes before the tragedy had sent a congratulatory message to a friend celebrating a birth. A father who was caring and responsible, who seemed to have no prior indicators of distress.

The younger siblings will face challenges of grief, trauma, and an abruptly changed life that no family should ever experience. Their 13-year-old son was the one who discovered the heartbreaking scene.

A fund has been opened by close friends of the family to raise funds to provide the orphans with basic necessities in the short term, access to therapy and psychological treatment, as well as a secure financial future.

