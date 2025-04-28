Hundreds of young haredi men reported to the Tel Hashomer induction center on Monday morning and embarked on their journey into IDF service.

Despite the many challenges and the public debate surrounding haredi recruitment, the most prominent feeling among the new recruits was a sense of mission, pride and a desire to contribute.

Mendy Twito, one of the most noticeable recruits, shared a moving personal moment that led to his decision to don the IDF’s uniform. "After the October 7th massacre, when my cousin, Bar Rozenshtein, a Golani fighter, fell in Kissufim — I decided that I could not remain indifferent. I realized that I also have a responsibility, that I also need to take part."

His father, Noah Twito, a combat engineer himself, expressed appreciation for his son's decision. "I respect his choice. I always said, ‘whoever is not studying, should draft. And whoever is studying sincerely, he should continue studying. His choice is brave, and it makes me very happy."

Rabbi Jonathan Markovitch, Chabad emissary and chief rabbi of Kyiv, also came to the induction center, especially to accompany a relative who has drafted.

"We are very proud of his choice. We are pleased, excited, and above all, we feel the power of the moment. We came especially to show our support and encouragement. It is not to be taken for granted."

Haim, one of the recruits to the haredi Nahal Corps (Netzah Yehuda), said, "I did not come because of any pressure. I came because this is what my heart told me to do. I feel like I am part of something big and meaningful."

CEO of the Shomer Yisrael (Netzah Yehuda) association, Yossi Levy, concluded: "Every recruit is an entire world. Every young Haredi who chooses to draft is taking a step of heroism and responsibility. We are here to give them all the support and backing, in a way that respects their identity, their faith, and their desire to contribute to the country."