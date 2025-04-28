Herzog to Arutz Sheva: 'Disturbed by public figures who keep inflaming more hatred'

In a special interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, which will air in its entirety on Israel's Memorial Day, President of Israel Isaac Herzog voiced concern about the reemergence of the rift in Israeli society.

"We are here protecting and defending the free world. If we weren't here, Europe would be next and then the United States of America," says the President.

Herzog notes that Israel's enemies do not care which side of the political spectrum one is on, since they want to eliminate all Jews in Israel.

The President laments that "unfortunately, the rift that we've seen before October 7th is emerging above ground. And I'm extremely disturbed by the deeds and words of certain political leaders and public figures who keep on delving and inflaming more and more hate and divisiveness."

Herzog implores: "Be respectful of the moment, and understand that love of Israel should be above all."

The full interview will be aired on Israel's Memorial Day.