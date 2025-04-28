The parents of the hostage Alon Ohel revealed new details on Monday about their son's harsh condition in captivity. Alon's father, Kobi, said during a special press conference that his son "is wounded, he lost sight in one eye. It is possible to save his other eye."

He recounted information received from hostages who returned from Hamas captivity. "Alon has a severe head wound, shrapnel in his entire body that threatens his life. We heard these descriptions just a few days ago from Eliya, who was with him in Hamas captivity."

Alon was abducted from the death shelter after dozens of grenades were tossed inside, and he was wounded by those grenades. After that, he underwent tourture with severe violence and gun butts to his head. He received disgraceful treatment from Hamas. A 19-year-old boy sewed him with a needle and thread," the father accused.

He added, "We don't sleep at night knowing that Alon is not home. We don't sleep at night knowing that aid organizations sent by many Western nations treat the Gazans. What country provides medical care to one side, knowing that there are wounded hostages in danger who are not receiving medical care? What international law allows this? Gaza violates the basic international law when it holds wounded without medical care."