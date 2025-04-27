A historic and exceptional event occurred in Derbent, in the Islamic Russian republic of Dagestan, with the laying of the cornerstone of a new synagogue.

What makes this event special is that the project was funded by a local Muslim businessman.

Billionaire Suleyman Kerimov, an influential local businessman, decided to donate a substantial sum to the Jewish complex, which will be called "Jerusalem of Darbent."

According to Kerimov, his will to promote coexistence and peace between the two religions in the region is what drove him to donate.

Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar attended the ceremony, which took place several days before Passover. The ceremony was also attended by dozens of Muslim clerics and local government officials.

"This is proof that it is possible to live together with mutual respect despite the difference in religion and faith," Rabbi Lazar stated in his address at the ceremony. "The new synagogue will be a symbol of coexistence and peace."

Karimov's gesture is especially significant given the events of the past year. Less than a year ago, extremists torched a synagogue in the city, and nine Torah scrolls were burned in the fire. Despite the tragedy, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Derbent is considered one of the oldest cities in Russia, and its Jewish community is one of the oldest in the world. During his visit, Rabbi Lazar also visited the complex of the old synagogue, which is under repair, together with the Rabbi of the city, Rabbi Ovadiah Issakov, and the head of the community, Baruch Eliyashiv.

During the ceremony, letters were put in a time capsule, which will be unearthed in another 100 years. Rabbi Lazar wrote in his letter that he believed that the tradition of baking matzot would continue in the same manner in the future and expressed hope that by the time the capsule is opened, the third Temple would have already been built in Jerusalem.

Karimov, who has a personal relationship with Rabbi Lazar, consulted with him throughout the planning process, both regarding ideas and regarding halacha. In addition to the synagogue, the businessman showed the rabbi the largest multimedia fountain in Russia and the city's new tourism center, which houses historic exhibits.