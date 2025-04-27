Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with a delegation of dozens of ambassadors to the UN, together with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The ambassadors, who represent countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, heard from the Prime Minister at length about the State of Israel's struggle in the international arena, on the conduct of the war in Gaza and the efforts for the release of the hostages, and the fight against antisemitism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu answered the ambassadors' questions and welcomed them to Israel, and called on them to convey the truth and justice of Israel to the leadership and public in their countries.