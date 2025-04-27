Elad Gabayan, a young documentary director, was until recently a source for the Jewish Department in the ISA. After a year and a half in the role, he decided to resign and leave behind a secret world of covert meetings, generous financial rewards, and promises of realizing dreams.

After being exposed by Ayala Hasson, he sat down for an interview for Rotem Sela's podcast At Close Range and revealed the luxurious conditions that were offered to him and the personal price he paid for living a double life.

Gabayan, who joined the ISA after being identified as an imminent threat due to his right-wing activity on social media and protests, described a recruitment process that began with seemingly innocent meetings. After three meetings, he started receiving payment for his time.

"At first it was 400 shekels per meeting, then 600, 800," he recounted in the interview. The meetings, which were held bi-weekly and lasted about an hour, yielded an impressive rate of about 400 shekels per hour including travel. The money was paid in cash, without the need to report to the tax authorities, after his handler claimed that the ISA's attorneys had reached an agreement with the tax authority.

In addition to the regular payment, Gabayan received a generous wedding grant of 3,000 shekels, without any request for additional action. "It was just a holiday gift," he said, adding that payments sometimes increased during holidays or special events.

A part-time source could earn tens of thousands of shekels a year, making the role particularly profitable as an additional income. "If you work full-time, it’s really convenient. Once every two weeks, an hour, and it's tax-free," he explained.

As an additional incentive, the ISA offered the promise of realizing his dreams. As a budding documentary director, Gabayan dreamed of producing his first significant film. His operator, recognizing his aspirations, offered an "open check" to fund the project.

"He told me, 'We've decided to give you an open check for the film.' It was like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," he recounted.

Gabayan estimated at the time that he could ask for 75,000 shekels, but believes in hindsight he could have demanded half a million shekels. He claimed that the ISA encourages sources to continue in their profession while financing their aspirations, whether it's equipment for a gardener or a budget for a film. "They'll give you something even without you asking," he emphasized, adding that sometimes handlers offer benefits like camera equipment, which he didn't request as he had already purchased his own.

One of the surprising stories Gabayan revealed was the Jewish Department's involvement in his personal life, including assistance with dating. During his military service in the war, he told his handler about a girl he met in the command center and wanted to ask out. "We went out for sushi, but something in the communication didn't work," he shared. His handler referred him to a female employee from the department who gave him relationship advice.

"I sent her a screenshot of the conversation, and she gave me advice on how to proceed," he said. Although the connection did not succeed, shortly afterwards, he met his future wife.

Gabayan criticized the Jewish Department's methods of operation. He described the case of a friend, Ariel Danino, who was detained for six months in administrative detention without an official reason on the form.

"They come, arrest him without an official reason. 'We have footage, but it’s better you don’t see it,'" he quoted his handler. Gabayan questioned the need for a department focused on the Jewish sector and wondered why offenses are perceived as a security threat instead of being dealt with by the police. "If there is a citizen breaking the law, let the police come," he said.

He also expressed frustration with how the ISA approached him in the first place. "They came to my house because I'm right-wing. That's it. I didn't need more than that," he said angrily, adding that he felt he was recruited because of his political views. He recounted that living a double life took a heavy personal toll: "I'm betraying my wife, her family, my friends." His recent exposure, including recordings from his handler, led to a disconnection from close friends who felt betrayed.

The decision to resign came after a meeting with Ariel, the hero of the film he planned to shoot. When he discovered that the ISA was aware of their meeting, he understood he was under surveillance. "It tarnishes your soul," said Ariel, who urged him to sever ties with the ISA. Gabayan, feeling that he was losing trust in his surroundings, decided to end the relationship with his handler. "I told him I wanted to resign. He tried to convince me, but I didn’t go back," he said.