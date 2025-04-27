Israel is well-known for the unique positioning of the nation’s most somber day, Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day), adjacent to Yom Haatzmaut, celebrating the nation’s modern independence. This transition, often cited as symbolic of Israel’s identity, where pain and joy are an integral part of the national culture, has also been described as challenging to make the jump between such contrasting emotions, particularly for bereaved families.

In response, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has drafted an original prayer designed to respond to that contrast, and in particular, provide a source of inspiration and comfort amidst the ongoing war.

Tzohar’s Chair and Founder Rabbi David Stav explained, “This moment of transition from remembrance to celebration is one of the most difficult single moments for Israeli society and in particular for the community of bereaved families, which we know has painfully grown so significantly in recent months. This tefilla is intended to address this gap by offering a prayer that combines the elements of loss and hope, pain and joy, and an understanding of how these emotions can exist alongside one another.”

The prayer was drafted by Rabbi Tzachi Lehman, also a founder of the organization, and focuses specifically on themes of loss and tragedy that have been brought to the forefront in the current war, and in particular, the continued captivity of dozens of Israeli hostages.

“This jump between pain and joy, solemnity and dancing, is often perceived as jarring and out of place by many. This perspective is understandable in all years and certainly over the past 18 months, where war, loss, and the hostages are at the forefront of all of our minds,” Rabbi Stav said. “Our sincere hope is that this prayer can better address these seemingly competing emotions by explaining how our national identity is so deeply predicated on the linkages between pain and hope.”

The Prayer: