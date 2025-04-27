Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani spoke on Sunday about the Qatar-gate scandal and said it is "press propaganda" for political purposes.

"I don't know what Qatar-gate is, we know about Watergate. This is press propaganda for political purposes."

He further claimed that the allegations have "no basis in truth. When they said that Qatar infiltrated the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and employed advisors of the Prime Minister of Israel - I don't know where that and all these scenarios."

Regarding a deal to release the hostages, he stated, "The indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have not stopped over the past weeks, and Qatar and Egypt have been dealing with the issue."

"The time has come to end this war, which has no reason to continue."

The Qatari leader also claimed that "Hamas is prepared to release all the hostages in exchange for the prisoners under conditions that are unacceptable to Israel."