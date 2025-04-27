The operational investigation into the battle at the Zikim Brigade Training Base on October 7, during the incursion into Israel by Hamas terrorists, resulting in the massacre of hundreds of Israelis, has been concluded.

Findings have been presented to the bereaved families, base personnel, and security forces who engaged in combat on that day.

The investigation, conducted by former Southern Command Commander Major General Yaron Finkelman and Home Front Command Commander Major General Rafi Milo, determined that, despite the surprise attack, the base was not captured due to the swift response, exceptional decision-making, and determined resistance demonstrated by the commanders and soldiers of the Tavor Company.

Seven soldiers and commanders were killed in the battle, while nine soldiers and one civilian sustained injuries.

The investigation revealed that combat operations occurred in five distinct locations—three on the outskirts of the base and two within it—following the infiltration of two terrorists into the base. These two terrorists were neutralized during the fighting, along with at least two others in the surrounding area.

The investigative team collected and analyzed footage from security cameras, field reconstructions, observations, interrogation results, and interviews with involved civilians, along with reconstructions of events. Findings from investigations conducted in the Northern Brigade sector, the Yiftach Battalion, Kibbutz Zikim, and the Navy were also integrated into the Zikim base report.

The investigation lasted approximately seven months, aiming to develop a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the sequence of events that unfolded that day.

The operational investigation examined the timeline, battle management, and conduct of the security forces during the engagement at the Zikim Air Base, one of many simultaneous combat focal points.

Due to the high number of engagement points in the surrounding area, the battle at Zikim Base was fought solely by the forces stationed there. Their valorous defense prevented the terrorists from advancing to additional civilian centers and impeded the spread of terrorist activity in the region.

On the morning of the surprise attack, one company was on defense alert at the Zikim Base, while Battalion 77 of the 7th Brigade operated in the Northern Brigade sector. At 06:29, Hamas initiated a massive rocket barrage on southern settlements and rear areas of Israel. Terrorists breached the barrier via multiple infiltration points, entering by vehicles, motorcycles, and on foot. Within minutes, the battalion sector and regional brigade forces were subjected to a well-organized assault under a significant numerical disadvantage.

Timeline as examined by the investigation team:

Phase A: Onset of the broad surprise attack and base preparation (06:29–07:05)

At 06:29, following "Red Color" alerts, all personnel at the base took shelter with their weapons.

Due to rocket fire, a power outage ensued, disabling technological systems and reducing radio communication quality.

At 06:37, a conversation between the Magma Commander and the Defense Company Commander suggested a high likelihood of direct terrorist contact.

Early threat recognition led the commanders to implement preparatory measures, including replacing and consolidating guard positions.

At approximately 06:49, upon hearing gunfire, the company commander dispersed squads to reinforce positions and declared a Level 3 alert (enemy in the sector) via WhatsApp. Simultaneously, the deputy company commander prepared female security forces for movement into combat positions.

At 07:00, a senior IDF commanders’ conference call, headed by the IDF Chief of Staff, provided additional directives.

Shortly after, civilians fleeing terrorists at Zikim Beach arrived at the base and were sheltered following verification.

Part 2: Fighting at the checkpoints (07:05–08:14)

At 07:14, the Defense Company Commander reported sighting nine terrorists approaching the entrance post (SG). The checkpoint commander ordered reinforcements.

At 07:24, upon arrival, forces identified and engaged terrorists, initiating a prolonged gunfight.

Despite communication disruptions, company staff reinforcements arrived to assist and administer medical aid under fire.

At 07:40, a separate terrorist group attacked the rear guard post, prompting further reinforcements.

A heroic half-hour battle ensued, during which several terrorists were neutralized.

At 08:13, communication was lost with the entrance post after grenade and RPG attacks; four soldiers stationed there were killed. Searches revealed seven additional grenade launchers used during the clash.

Part 3: Enemy infiltration into the military base and continued combat (08:14–09:16)

At approximately 08:14, two terrorists infiltrated the base, splitting up to attack.

One terrorist wounded a soldier and killed another.

At 08:23, an unarmed soldier bravely engaged the terrorist in a physical struggle, resulting in the terrorist being neutralized by another soldier.

During this period, the Defense Company Commander was killed by sniper fire; the deputy commander assumed command but also fell in battle.

At 08:35, soldiers neutralized a terrorist who was attacking fleeing civilians, while others fired on a terrorist squad approximately 170 meters away.

Senior commanders later arrived and joined the combat.

At approximately 09:15, civilian fighters arriving from their homes eliminated the second infiltrating terrorist.

Phase 4: Clearing the area and evacuating the wounded (09:16–14:15)

At 09:25, IDF commanders convened for situational updates.

At 10:00, a Maglan unit force en route to Yiftach Camp responded to reinforcement requests, neutralizing two terrorists by 11:00.

Casualty evacuation to Barzilai and Assuta hospitals commenced.

Fighting at the southern guard post concluded by 11:34 with two terrorists eliminated and two casualties evacuated.

At 13:30, civilians sheltering at the base were evacuated under military escort.

At 14:30, the Rescue Brigade Commander declared the battle at the base concluded.

Phase 5: Encounters with terrorists over the following five days

Approximately 15 terrorists approached the airbase area over the next five days and were eliminated by IDF forces.

Conclusions and lessons from the battle at the Zikim Base:

The Zikim Brigade Training Base was not captured due to the determined fighting by Tavor Company commanders and soldiers.

Hamas intended to occupy the camp with Nukhba forces to conduct killings and abductions; their plan failed due to preemptive action by the regional battalion and navy.

The investigation commended the heroism displayed in battle and during the evacuation and treatment of the wounded, highlighting values of mission devotion, striving for victory, responsibility, leadership, and camaraderie.

The lack of advance warning was a crucial factor; however, all infiltrators were neutralized along with nine others.

Fighter lethality should be improved with enhanced training for rapid response to terrorist infiltrations.

Strengthening the base’s defense system significantly contributed to managing the battle and preventing further terrorist incursions, and such efforts should be continued.

Power outages affected command and control capabilities; border-adjacent bases require upgraded, resilient systems.

Physical obstacles and fortifications proved effective in delaying and largely halting terrorist attacks.