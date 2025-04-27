Incitement at left-wing protest in Tel Aviv

Severe incitement at a left-wing protest: During a demonstration on Begin Road in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, an individual was seen lying on the ground next to masks of Netanyahu resembling "severed heads."

The Likud responded furiously, "Madness. A display inciting the murder and beheading of the Prime Minister at today’s left-wing protest. Where is the enforcement by the Attorney General and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar?"

Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote on his X account, "A sickening horror! Such incitement cannot go without arrests. I call on the police and Shin Bet to wake up and immediately address this dangerous incitement."

Prime Minister Netanyahu retweeted a post by the Tikvah Forum, which stated, "It must be said clearly: The severed heads, like today’s protests, have nothing to do with the hostages. On the contrary, these are people who have decided to sacrifice the hostages in an attempt to topple the government. In a civilized country, dozens would already be arrested for incitement to murder. It’s unclear where the Shin Bet is when it comes to such clear and dangerous displays of murder. We can only hope that the dispute between the Prime Minister and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar does not affect the agency’s operations regarding the Prime Minister’s security."