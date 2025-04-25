The 401st Armored Brigade has been operating in the area of Daraj Tuffah in recent weeks, under the command of the 252nd Division.

During one of the operations, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile at IDF troops from a window of a building where they were hiding. In a quick response, an IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorist cell. The incident concluded without any casualties to our troops.

The troops also located and destroyed several launchers that were intended for attacks on Israeli territory.

IDF troops will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli citizens, particularly those in communities near the Gaza Strip.