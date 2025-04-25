The political-security cabinet approved last night in a ministers' meeting that no humanitarian aid will be allowed into Gaza in the near future.

It was also agreed that if aid is to be allowed in, it will be done in a way that does not allow Hamas to take control of the aid.

Finance Minister Smotrich avoided direct confrontation with the head of the ISA at the meeting. ISA director Ronen Bar made several comments over the course of the meeting.

During the meeting, ministers demanded to enhance military action in Gaza and claimed that the IDF is treading water in the strip. Minister Miri Regev said in this context to Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: "We can't continue like this. We're treading water in Gaza. It's half-power."

Chief of Staff Zamir replied: "I do not agree with you that we are treading water. There are currently thousands of soldiers in Gaza fighting."

Regev insisted "The military pressure needs to be increased in order to reach a deal for the release of hostages."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin told the Chief of Staff following the previous discussion, "What you said in the previous meeting is unacceptable. You can recommend and oppose, but you do not decide for us. It is unacceptable to demand decisions and then refuse to implement them."