אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Ori Engelman
Parashat Shemini presents the start of the service of Aaron, as the High Priest, in the Mishkan (Tabernacle).
Question
What are the similarities and differences between the Mishkan (Tabernacle) and the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple)?
Answer
The Mishkan and Beit HaMikdash function identically, to facilitate God’s ability to dwell within Am Yisrael. The Mishkan is wherever Am Yisrael may be. The Beit HaMikdash, as its name represents, is God's house, dwelling place, on earth.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Tessler
In Chapter 5 of Sefer Yehoshua, God commanded the Israelite men to be circumcised a "second" time.
Question
Why was the mitzvah of circumcision specifically to be performed by Israel upon entering the Land?
Answer
As the generation of the exodus was required to perform mila and to offer the Paschal lamb as a reminder of the deeds of the Forefathers and to connect to their merit in order to be worthy of redemption from Egypt, so too the generation which entered the Land was required to do mila and offer the Paschal lamb to connect to the merit of the Forefathers in order to inherit and settle the Land.
Location: Katzrin Talmudic Village
Subject: Tanur and Kirayim (the ancient stove and oven)
Reference: Sefer Vayikra Perek 11 Posuk 35
Written by: David Magence
Some of the homes excavated have been partially reconstructed and replicas of ancient tools and household furnishings have been added.
In the courtyard of one of the reconstructed homes, one can see the reconstructed "tanur" (oven) and "kirayim" (stove) in Parashat Shemini.
The village also holds the remains of an ancient synagogue, or more exactly, a number of synagogues built on the same site over the course of several centuries.