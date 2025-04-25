We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Shmini

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Ori Engelman

Parashat Shemini presents the start of the service of Aaron, as the High Priest, in the Mishkan (Tabernacle).



Question

What are the similarities and differences between the Mishkan (Tabernacle) and the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple)?



Answer

The Mishkan and Beit HaMikdash function identically, to facilitate God’s ability to dwell within Am Yisrael. The Mishkan is wherever Am Yisrael may be. The Beit HaMikdash, as its name represents, is God's house, dwelling place, on earth.

To view all the Navi Lessons, Click Here

Navi: Sefer Yehoshua Perek 5

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Tessler

In Chapter 5 of Sefer Yehoshua, God commanded the Israelite men to be circumcised a "second" time.



Question

Why was the mitzvah of circumcision specifically to be performed by Israel upon entering the Land?



Answer

As the generation of the exodus was required to perform mila and to offer the Paschal lamb as a reminder of the deeds of the Forefathers and to connect to their merit in order to be worthy of redemption from Egypt, so too the generation which entered the Land was required to do mila and offer the Paschal lamb to connect to the merit of the Forefathers in order to inherit and settle the Land.

Location of the Week

Location: Katzrin Talmudic Village

Subject: Tanur and Kirayim (the ancient stove and oven)

Reference: Sefer Vayikra Perek 11 Posuk 35

Written by: David Magence