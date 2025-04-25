Understanding psyops

As head of the Ariel Center for Defence and Communication, Ron Schleifer has spent decades studying how groups like Hamas use propaganda to manipulate perceptions and weaken opponents. Here’s a look at his work and why it matters for Israel’s fight against such tactics.

Who Is Dr. Ron Schleifer?

Dr. Ron Schleifer, a senior lecturer at Ariel University’s School of Communication, is one of Israel’s foremost authorities on psychological warfare, or psyops. Born in 1957, he served in the Israel Defense Forces from 1975 to 1979 before earning degrees from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem: a B.Sc. in History and International Relations and an M.Sc. in Communication, with a thesis on PLO propaganda. His 1999 Ph.D. from the University of Leeds focused on political warfare in the Arab-Israeli conflict, cementing his expertise in how narratives shape battles.

Schleifer’s career spans teaching at Bar-Ilan University and Ariel University, where he joined in 2007. His 2010 book Psychological Warfare (in Hebrew) won the University of Haifa’s Chaikin Award for Best Book on Strategy. As a research fellow at the International Center for Global Security and a contributor to the Begin-Sadat Center, he’s analyzed Hamas’s media tactics, Iran’s psyops, and even Soviet propaganda under Gorbachev. With 41 publications cited 98 times, per ResearchGate, Schleifer’s work is a go-to for understanding information warfare.

What Is Psychological Warfare?

Psychological warfare is about influencing emotions, decisions, and behaviors through targeted messaging, often without physical force. Schleifer defines it as “deliberate efforts to sway how people think and act, using tools like media, rumors, or symbolic acts.” For groups like Hamas, this means crafting stories to divide Israel internally, demoralize its citizens, or rally international support against it.

In a 2024 Arutz Shevainterview, Schleifer explained how Hamas and Hezbollah create uncertainty to unsettle Israelis. “They use vague threats to keep people on edge,” he said, citing examples like ambiguous protest announcements in Gaza that could mask attacks. His research shows Hamas studies Israel’s weaknesses, such as the 2023 judicial reform protests, which the group saw as a chance to plan a major offensive, according to seized documents reported by Makor Rishon.

Hamas’s Playbook: Exploiting Israel’s Divisions

Schleifer’s work highlights Hamas’s strategic use of propaganda. In his studies, he notes the group’s knack for exploiting Israel’s social and political rifts. For instance, during the 2023 protests, Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar viewed Israel’s internal chaos as a “landmine” to destabilize the country, planning an attack called the “Ramadan Campaign.” Schleifer points out that Hamas uses the Al Aqsa Mosque as a rallying symbol, framing Israeli actions there, like Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visits, as provocations to make the Arab world go crazy.

“Hamas doesn’t just fight with weapons,” Schleifer has written. “They target our unity and morale.” His analysis of Hamas’s media tactics shows how the group tailors messages to pressure Israel’s government while stoking public fear, often amplifying protests or hostage videos to deepen divisions.

Why Israel Needs to Step Up

Schleifer argues that Israel lags in countering psyops, focusing too much on military might. In a 2023 Middle East Forum webinar, he suggested Israel learn from Palestinian Arab narratives, which frame every clash as a symbolic victory to boost morale. “Israel reacts to accusations instead of setting the narrative,” he told the forum. He advocates proactive storytelling, focusing on why Israel fights, not just how.

One example Schleifer cites is the IDF’s use of graffiti in Gaza post-October 7, naming areas after attacked kibbutzim to honor victims and signal defiance. But he insists this must be systematic. “Every soldier should be trained to spot and counter propaganda,” he’s argued in his writings. He also urges leaders to craft unified messages to avoid playing into Hamas’s hands.

Why It Matters for Israel

Schleifer’s expertise offers critical insight into Israel’s challenges. Psychological warfare is a core part of modern conflicts, especially with Hamas’s savvy use of social media to spread fear and division. Schleifer’s call for critical thinking, as shared in the interview on Arutz Sheva, is vital: “Question what you see online. Hamas bets on us buying their story.”

With tensions high after October 7 and ongoing clashes, understanding psyops could help Israel strengthen its resilience.

WATCH: Unmasking Psychological Warfare: Simcha Brodsky and Dr. Ron Schleifer

Reposted with Dr. Schleifer's permission. Simcha Brodsky is a JFeed Studios host.