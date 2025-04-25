Cheap and false propaganda. Iranian state television broadcast a video in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in a car accident, disappeared, and was later found in Iranian captivity.

The video opens showing people looking at their phones and watching a report that Prime Minister Netanyahu "was involved in a car accident in Tel Aviv, and since then has not been seen."

After that, a Hebrew-speaking Iranian interrogator is seen speaking on the phone and is asked to come to translate or interrogate a "man who speaks Hebrew" who is being held by Iranian authorities. When he walks into the room to interrogate the individual, he sees "Netanyahu" sitting in a chair with his hands tied.

The interrogator looks at Netanyahu as images of children in Gaza and the aftermath of the war flash before his eyes.