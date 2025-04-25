Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The delegation, which attended Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day events on Thursday morning, expressed unequivocal bipartisan support for the State of Israel and its actions against the terrorist organizations and the Iranian axis.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized Israel's relentless efforts to advance a framework for the release of the hostages, the importance of the dialogue with the American administration in order to ensure that Iran's nuclear program is completely dismantled, and the IDF's determined campaign to destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

Participating in the meeting were US Representatives Ann Wagner (R-MO), Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Laura Friedman (D-CA), and US Deputy Chief-of-Mission Stephanie Hallett.

Participating for the Israeli side were: National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister's Diplomatic Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.