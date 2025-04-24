US Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), who met with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani) together with Representative Cory Mills (R-FL), revealed the Syrian leader's message for Israel in an interview with i24NEWS.

The congressman claimed that al-Sharaa told him that he is "open to the Abraham Accords, which would put them in good standing with Israel and other countries in the Middle East, and of course, the United States."

Stutzman said that to join the accords, the Syrians demand that Israel stop conducting strikes on Syrian territory, that Syria remain undivided, and that the issue of Israel's current presence in Syrian territory be settled.