National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was scheduled to speak this Saturday at the Young Israel of Woodmere synagogue in Long Island.

However, the religious Zionist synagogue with a membership of over 2,500 congregants announced on Thursday that the speaking engagement has been canceled.

While the synagogue did not provide a reason for the cancellation, those close to the minister explained that the rabbi who was scheduled to host him had a death in the family and therefore, the event was canceled.

Ben-Gvir's alternative plans for the weekend have not yet been announced.