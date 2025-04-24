At the Supernova festival massacre site, where one of the most brutal engagements took place during the October 7th massacre, Yehudiya Harosh filmed the moment of silence for Holocaust Remembrance Day, including the annual sounding of a siren.

The site was empty during the siren. The video shows the memorial set up at the site featuring images of the victims of the festival.

The State of Israel is commemorating today the memory of six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

At 10:00 this morning, a two-minute siren of silence was heard throughout the country. Following it, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at Yad Vashem with the participation of the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Knesset, the President of the Supreme Court, Holocaust survivors, and other dignitaries.