Today, on Yom HaShoah, we stop everything.

Sirens will wail across Israel. Cars will halt in the middle of highways. People will stand still in offices and supermarkets.

An entire nation freezes—for two minutes of sacred silence.

Because we are not just mourning. We are remembering and bearing witness. To what happened and to what we’ve become.

Eighty years ago, the Jewish people was almost wiped off the face of the Earth.

Six million Jews. Men, women, children. Burned, gassed, shot, starved. Entire communities obliterated. European Jewry—the cultural, spiritual, intellectual crown jewel of the Jewish people—reduced to ash. Middle East and North African Jewry were next in line to be exterminated.

And the world? The so-called moral West?

They watched. They knew.

The Allies had the coordinates of Auschwitz and Treblinka.

They refused to bomb the gas chambers or the train tracks.

They had the power to save countless lives.

But they chose silence. Indifference. Policies of delay and bureaucracy.

Even the free world shut its doors. The MS St. Louis ship, with over 900 Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, was turned away from Cuba. Turned away from the United States. The ship sailed so close that desperate Jewish refugees could see the lights of Miami. And then, forced to return to Europe. Most of its passengers were then murdered by the Nazis.

This is the raw truth. And it’s not just history—it’s a warning.

And the Jewish people heeded that warning.

Here is the miracle the world still struggles to grasp: Today, just eight decades after Auschwitz, there is a sovereign Jewish state in the land of Israel.

A nation reborn. A regional power. A startup superpower. A nation that not only defends itself but thrives. Innovates. Leads.

We are no longer stateless. We are no longer powerless. And we will never again beg the nations of the world to save us. Even as President Biden threatened to withhold weapons and support anti-Israel UN resolutions against us for continuing our military offensive in Gaza, Netanyahu’s response was “we are not stopping this war. We will use our fingernails if we have to”.

Am Yisrael Chai is not just a slogan. It’s a divine statement. A declaration of eternal defiance in the face of annihilation. It’s the echo of the Jewish soul that has endured Egypt, Babylon, Persia, Rome, Inquisition, Pogroms, and the Holocaust—and now lives free, in our ancestral homeland, speaking our ancient tongue, building a future.

Yes, we have challenges. Divisions. Enemies. We are in the middle of a brutal war for our survival and legitimacy. But stop for a moment. Look at where we were—and where we are.

From the gas chambers to fighter jets flying over those destroyed gas chambers.

From cattle cars to cyber defense.

From Auschwitz to the streets of Jerusalem.

That is not just progress. That is redemption!

We will never fully understand God’s ways. But we must be grateful.

Grateful for the gift of returning home. Grateful for the IDF soldiers who defend our people.

Grateful for Jewish sovereignty and the ability to defend ourselves after 2,000 years of exile and suffering while being defenseless.

Today, as we remember the Shoah, let us say clearly: Never again is not just a slogan. It is our responsibility. It is why we fight. It is why we stand proud. It is why we speak truth in a world still riddled with hypocrisy and Jew-hatred, and still stands by as we are massacred by today’s modern Islamonazis.

And it is why we must never forget—not only the horrors of the past but the miracle of the present.

And I want to touch upon the tragic distortion of history that claims that we have the State of Israel because of the Holocaust.

The truth is the exact opposite:

The Holocaust happened because we didn’t yet have the State of Israel!!

If a sovereign Jewish state had existed in the 1930s, millions of Jews could have been saved.

The path to Jewish statehood was already opened in 1917 with the Balfour Declaration, thanks to the Christian Zionists in Britain who recognized the Jewish people's eternal connection to our ancestral homeland.

But that righteous vision was betrayed.

As British journalist Melanie Phillips rightly points out, successive British governments systematically walked back the Balfour Declaration, first by giving over 78% of our land to the Hashemite tribe from Saudi Arabia to create Jordan, and most damningly with the White Paper of 1939, which slammed the gates of the Land of Israel shut to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.

We didn't get Israel because of the Holocaust.

We got Auschwitz because the nations of the world—especially the British—prevented us from having Israel when we needed it most!!!

Always internalize and share the truth!

Am Yisrael Chai. Od lo avda tikvatenu.

The people of Israel live. Our hope is not lost.

And we are just getting started…