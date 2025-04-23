Rabbi Dov Begon is head of Yeshivat Machon Meir in Jerusalem

The Torah portion of Shemini begins: "And it came to pass on the eighth day" (Vayikra 9:1), Rashi explains: "The eighth of the inauguration days is the first of Nisan, on which the Mishkan was erected that very day." On that day, ten crowns were revealed: the Divine Presence appeared in the Mishkan for the first time, the service of Aharon and his sons the kohanim began for the first time, and the priestly blessing was given for the first time, as it is written: "And Aaron lifted his hands toward the people and blessed them" (Vayikra 9:22).

Although the eighth day was a great day for Aharon the priest, on that very day he experienced two weighty crises. The first was a general crisis - when the Divine Presence did not descend upon Israel despite the sacrifices and of all the actions taken. Aaron was distressed and said, "I know that the Holy One, Blessed be He, is angry with me, and because of me the Divine Presence has not descended upon Israel." He said to Moshe: "My brother Moshe, is this what you have done to me, that I entered and was shamed?" Immediately, Moshe entered with him, they prayed for mercy, and the Divine Presence descended upon Israel (Rashi on Vayikra 9:23).

The second crisis was a personal and family one - when his two sons, Nadav and Avihu, died, as it is written: "And they brought before the Lord foreign fire, which He had not commanded them. And fire went out from before the Lord and consumed them, and they died before the Lord" (Vayikra 10:1–2). Aharon's response to this terrible crisis was: "And Aharon was silent." He remained silent. Not only that, but Moshe commanded him and his other sons not to mourn: "Do not let your hair grow long and do not tear your clothes, lest you die and He become angry with the entire community" (Leviticus 10:6) - for if you mourn, it will appear that the sacrifices you brought on behalf of the people were not accepted with favor, and you will blemish God’s joy (see Rashi there).

Aharon’s response to the national crisis was sorrow and shame, taking responsibility, prayer, and pleading for mercy for Israel. And indeed, the Divine Presence descended, as it is written: "And the glory of the Lord appeared to all the people." In contrast, in reaction to his personal crisis, he remained silent, and in his silence, he expressed agreement with the words of Moshe, as it is written: "Through those who are near Me I will be sanctified, and before all the people I will be honored," thereby justifying by his silence the judgment upon him.

As of now, just as there were crises on the eighth day when the Mishkan was erected, so too in our times, when we have been privileged to establish our national home in our cherished Homeland, there are both general and personal crises. In our personal crises, we must follow the path of Aaron the priest: "And Aaron was silent," to justify the Divine Judgment upon us and not to speak defiantly, Heaven forbid.

But regarding the general crises that befall our generation, such as the spiritual and moral crises, the distancing from tradition, and the blurring of national identity - we must act as Aharon the priest did: to feel sorrow and shame, for all of Israel are responsible for one another. It is our responsibility to work to repair the situation through an increasing of love and faith, which will strengthen the spirit and unity of the nation. With an abundance of love and faith, we will overcome the crises of our generation.

And we must also pray and plead for mercy on behalf of all Israel, just as Moshe and Aharon did. Through this, we will soon merit the fulfillment of the prayer: "Bless us, our Father, all of us as one, with the light of Your countenance."

In hopeful anticipation of victory and complete redemption. Amen.