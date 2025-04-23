A visit by South African MPs in Samaria last week has set off a firestorm in the country, considered one of the most hostile to Israel.

In response to the visit, the Daily Maverick, one of the leading newspapers in the country, published a bigoted caricature by cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro showing the members of the delegation with exaggerated features. In the caricature, the delegation members are shown returning from a "fact-finding mission" blindfolded with Israeli flags, their feet covered in blood, and declaring that they "saw no evidence of apartheid."

דגן עם חברי המשלחת בשומרון דוברות

Last week, a delegation of 15 members of Parliament from South Africa toured Samaria as guests of Governor Yossi Dagan.

The tour included a visit to Har Bracha, to Mitzpe Yosef on Mount Gerizim overlooking Shechem and the Tomb of Joseph, and a visit to Peduel, where the guests visited the Trump Lookout, where they viewed Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and other cities.

The delegation included MP Ashley Sauls of the Patriotic Alliance party, MP Steven Nicholas Swart of the African Christian Democratic Party, Katherine Alexandra Christie of the Democratic Alliance party, and others.

The visit was considered precedent-setting, considering South Africa's general animosity toward the Jewish state and its efforts to sue Israel in the International Court of Justice.

MP Ashley Saul said during the visit: "We agree that one of the things that must happen here is sovereignty for Israel in this area. Once that happens, there will be hope for true coexistence.

Dagan commented on the caricature: "The integrity of these brave people will defeat the antisemitism and hypocrisy. Some choose to strengthen the forces of life, and some choose to strengthen Hamas. This ugly caricature is a transparent attempt to scare those who dare to think differently.

"We will not be deterred - we will continue exposing the truth. We will build Samaria, we will promote sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for Israel's security and historical justice. We will continue to host delegations from around the world, and we will continue to build partnerships since the truth is strong and reality is stronger than anything else."