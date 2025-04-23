לספר את סיפור השואה באמצעות ה-AI i24NEWS

The international news channel i24NEWS will broadcast in a special format to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2025. The broadcasts begin at 8:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, Wednesday, April 23, with coverage of the main ceremony live from Yad Vashem, including simultaneous English translation for the benefit of English-speaking i24NEWS viewers around the world.

Immediately following, at 9:00 PM, the channel will air The Uprising: A special i24NEWS project for Holocaust Memorial Day. This documentary combines archive footage and AI simulations to highlight the less-familiar story of the doomed Jewish uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto which began in January 1943. That year, six months after the Great Deportations to the extermination camps, two main underground groups, the Jewish Combat Organization (ZOB) and the Jewish Military Organization (ZZL), planned a bold action to rise up against their Nazi oppressors. However, events unfolded unexpectedly, leading to a spontaneous uprising that four months later became the largest and most well-known Jewish uprising against the Nazis. This uprising remains a symbol of the largest Jewish armed resistance during the Holocaust.

i24NEWS journalist Maya Buenos returns to the heroes of those events and the underground groups in the Warsaw Ghetto, who fought not only for their own survival but for the entire Jewish people. This special project illustrates their heroic efforts through AI simulations.

The next day, Thursday, April 24, Holocaust Memorial Day, a special program will be broadcast, hosted by David Matlin and a team of i24NEWS journalists, accompanied by commentators in the studio. The broadcast will focus on the rising tide of anti-Semitism around the world. Throughout the day, i24NEWS broadcasts will be appear in a special format, combining studio discussions and stories from Holocaust survivors. i24NEWS correspondent Emily Francis will report live from the March of the Living in Poland.

The broadcast will be featured on Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.