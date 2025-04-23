'We will never forget': EU ambassadors stand united in Holocaust Remembrance statement

On the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Delegation of the European Union to the State of Israel, along with the ambassadors of all 26 EU Member States represented in the country, issued a solemn and powerful joint statement in memory of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

"The Delegation of the European Union to the State of Israel and the 26 Embassies of EU Member States located here join the people of Israel today in remembering the six million Jews who were brutally murdered during the darkest chapter in human history. May their memory be a blessing," the statement began.

Reflecting on the horror and scale of the Holocaust, the EU representatives described it as "the systematic, industrialized annihilation of men, women and children deemed unworthy of life simply for who they were." They acknowledged that this remains "an indelible stain on Europe’s conscience."

With a tone of deep remorse, the statement expressed, "With profound sorrow and shame, we recall the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to combat the senseless hatred against Jews wherever and whenever it arises."

The statement also voiced concern about contemporary developments, warning of "an alarming resurgence of antisemitism across the globe, including in Europe." Citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the delegation emphasized, "Antisemitism is a poison for our community. And it is up to all to fight it, to prevent it and to eradicate it."

Looking ahead, the EU delegation highlighted a significant upcoming anniversary: the 80th anniversary of the fall of the Third Reich. May 8, 1945—commemorated as Victory in Europe Day—marked the liberation of the Theresienstadt ghetto, where 88,000 Jews were deported to extermination camps and over 35,000 perished. "By the end of May 1945, the last of the concentration and extermination camps were liberated, and the fate of the millions murdered, including 1.5 million children, was exposed to the world," the statement recalled.

The delegation also shared the haunting words of Theresienstadt survivor Shmuel Krakowski, who reflected on the bittersweet reality of liberation: "Although we had seen a lot and experienced the worst, we still had hoped, still had dreamed. Now everything became clear. No longer were our families waiting for us; no homes to go back to. For us the victory had come too late, much too late."

Reaffirming its commitment to memory and justice, the EU declared, "We will never forget." The statement expressed firm support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's vision of "a world that remembers the Holocaust. A world without genocide." It also highlighted the EU’s Comprehensive Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life, which reflects an institutional dedication to preserving Holocaust memory and protecting Jewish communities.

Concluding with a sobering reminder from philosopher Hannah Arendt — "The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil" — the EU’s message was clear. "Our determination must therefore be absolute — to stand vigilant against the forces of hatred, to protect the rights of minorities, and to build a Europe where Jewish life thrives in safety and dignity."

The statement was jointly agreed upon by the Ambassador of the European Union to the State of Israel and the Ambassadors of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.