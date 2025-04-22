During his visit to the US, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, toured the police station in Miami, Florida.

Ben Gvir, accompanied by the Miami Police Department's senior commander, was given a comprehensive tour of the station, which included the shooting ranges and police training classes. He also spoke to police officers in the field.

The Minister learned about training processes, technology and operational management of the station, and received a comprehensive overview of the police officers’ activities.

At the end of the visit, Ben Gvir presented the station commander with a metal lamp designed in the shape of Israel’s state emblem, as a token of appreciation, and received a set of official Miami police uniforms from the police commander.

As noted, Minister Ben Gvir flew to the US on a diplomatic and political tour, during which he will visit a number of states in the US.

During the visit, Ben Gvir is expected to meet with representatives of Jewish communities, public figures and US government officials.