Former Vice President Al Gore strongly criticized the Trump administration, likening its tactics to those used by Nazi Germany. Speaking to a crowd of about 150 climate advocates and policymakers in San Francisco, Gore accused the administration of "trying to create their own preferred version of reality" to pursue broad political aims, drawing parallels to Adolf Hitler’s regime in the 1930s and '40s.

"I understand why comparing Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement is problematic, it was uniquely evil," Gore said. "But we cannot ignore the vital lessons from that history of emerging evil."

Gore also condemned Trump’s stance on immigration, warning of authoritarian leaders using migrants as scapegoats. "We’ve already seen how populist leaders have stoked xenophobia to fuel their rise to power," he said.

"This is all about the pursuit of power,” Gore added. “Our Constitution was designed to protect us from threats like Donald Trump.” The audience responded with applause.