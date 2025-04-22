In a disturbing investigative report published by Kikar HaShabbat, it was revealed that a Conservative Jewish organization has secretly funded a wide-scale campaign targeting Israel’s Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhoods in an attempt to dissuade participation in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections.

The posters and pashkvilim across the streets of Jerusalem were funded by the Conservative movement.

The report uncovers that tens of thousands of shekels were spent on distributing posters and pashkvilim (ultra-Orthodox-style wall notices) falsely portraying themselves as a grassroots movement warning against “idolatry” and participation in Zionist institutions. In truth, the operation was backed and orchestrated by the Conservative Movement, under the leadership of Dr. Yizhar Hess — Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and a known opponent of Orthodox influence within the Congress.



The incriminating receipt, revealed for the first time in the Kikar HaShabbat investigation.







Further investigation revealed that the group even attempted to recruit Haredi journalists to spread their messaging under false pretenses.

What’s Really at Stake?

The World Zionist Congress elections — held once every five years — determine how billions of shekels are allocated across Jewish institutions worldwide. Whether this funding strengthens Torah, supports struggling families, and preserves authentic Jewish values — or is redirected toward secular and progressive causes — depends on the results of this vote.



Meanwhile, Progressive Groups Are Mobilizing Fast

Thousands of progressive activists in the U.S. and abroad have already begun organizing and voting — with the clear goal of shifting the Zionist institutions in their direction. They’re working hard to:

Defund yeshivas and Torah-based education

Redefine Jewish identity in non-halachic terms

Silence the authentic Torah voice in Israel and the diaspora

As published by Kikar HaShabbat