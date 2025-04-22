Sid Rosenberg—host of the Sid & Friends in the Morning radio show on 77 WABC Radio—is heading back to Israel for his third visit since October 7th, and the third time in his life, in a trip sponsored and organized by the One Israel Fund.

Sid will be joined by his wife, Danielle, their son, and longtime producer Justin Ellick. Together, they will travel through Judea and Samaria, visiting communities, families, and individuals who have benefited from One Israel Fund’s initiatives, ranging from advanced security systems and emergency medical services to education, agriculture, and youth programming.

This special visit will coincide with Israel’s most emotional and inspiring week of the year: Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron) and Independence Day (Yom HaAtzmaut). In addition to broadcasting daily from Israel, Sid will serve as a featured speaker at the JNS Jerusalem Summit, joining President Trump’s newly appointed ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and many other distinguished voices.

“Coming back to Israel again feels like coming home,” said Rosenberg. “To walk this land, meet these people, and share it all with my family and my listeners is a gift. I’m especially grateful to One Israel Fund for organizing this journey, and to Eve Harow, its incredible director of tourism and education, for guiding us with her incredible knowledge and deep love for the land. It’s one thing to support Israel from afar — it’s another to see it, feel it, and be changed by it.”

Scott M. Feltman, executive vice president of One Israel Fund, emphasized the value of these trips and their broader impact: “Sid has become a true ambassador for Israel, using his platform to amplify the strength, faith and determination of the families building their lives across Judea and Samaria. Fresh off of Sid & Danielle being honored at our most recent gala event in NYC, we’re thrilled to welcome them back and honored to show them the tangible results of our donors’ generosity — whether it’s a new emergency mobile command center, a surveillance drone protecting a community or a playground filled with children laughing and playing amidst Israel’s most difficult time in its modern-day history. It’s our privilege to help connect people like Sid — and his audience — to the real Israel – the Biblical Heartland.”