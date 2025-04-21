It won’t be easy deporting 15 million illegal migrants

Letting them in, that was the easy part. Getting them out…that’s the hard part.

We will never know exactly why Biden flung open the border, allowing an estimated 15 million undocumented individuals to step right in and make themselves at home in America.

From all over the world, they came, among them the diseased and the violent, and nothing was done to stop them from swarming our towns and neighborhoods.

The Democrats were silent. The Republicans were powerless.

Now Trump is in the White House, and all is well with the world…depending on which side of the world you live in.

These illegals, he wants them out and gone. In fact, that was to be his first order of business. He campaigned on this. He won on this.

He also wants the campus hooligans stripped of their foreign passports as the first step toward their deportation.

We’ve got enough antisemites home-grown. No need to import them.

For sure, the law is on his side…or so Trump thought…until the Democrats awakened and found themselves a cause, namely the illegals.

If the Democrats have their way, the Trump Administration will have to give every illegal the right to a court hearing.

This would mean due process 15 million times.

Already the courts…even the Supreme Court…have begun siding with the Democrats, which is to say, the illegal migrants.

Trump is under orders to pause or stop whatever deportations he had in mind.

Funny how the courts were silent during all that time when the migrants kept storming in.

Biden was never asked to defend his policy which led to the invasion…and an invasion it is, if not quite matching Angela Merkel’s disastrous open border policy.

Disastrous it is.

Western Europe has been ruined by the flood of migrants who bring with them a culture that knows nothing about Western values…and yet they dominate.

The worst of it is in England which has ceased being English, or Democratic, but where “Pakistani” men rule over the English, even as they rape their daughters.

Native Brits are afraid to speak up on the chance of being called racist and getting arrested.

They will be called to account by the police, or other authorities, all of them brainwashed for the satisfaction of the migrants.

The migrants come first.

In short, Western Europe has given up, given in. The Europeans have surrendered their culture and sovereignty voluntarily.

Over here in America, consider this…

A Democrat Senator, Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen, has travelled to El Salvador on the hope of bringing back to America a migrant who may have been deported mistakenly.

The Trump Administration finds him deservedly deported, and guilty of being a gang member and wife beater.

Strange that we never heard from this senator during the invasion.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva.

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: "Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."